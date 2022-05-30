DeLorean offers a first look at its gull-winged Alpha 5 EV revival

DeLorean Motor Company has revealed the first images of the Alpha 5 electric vehicle (EV), the brand’s attempt at resurrecting the DeLorean name in an all-electric form. Staying true to the classic ‘80s-era DeLorean known for its appearance in Back to the Future, the Alpha 5 comes with those iconic gull-wing doors and can reach 60mph in about 2.99 seconds (or 88mph in 4.35 seconds, if you’re curious).

Before we dive into the details, it’s worth noting the company behind the Alpha 5 isn’t actually the same one behind the original DeLorean vehicles — that company went defunct in 1982. An unrelated Texas-based company, which supplies replacement parts to the owners of vintage DeLorean vehicles, snapped up the rights to the DeLorean brand and teased an all-electric revival in April.



Grid View









The Alpha 5 could come with a 100kWh battery, offering an estimated 300 miles of range and a top speed of 155mph. DeLorean indicates these specs will belong to the “base” performance model, but there isn’t any word on other possible performance tiers or pricing.

While the Alpha 5 does hint at its heritage to its gas-powered predecessor with gull-winged doors and a sloped design, it trades an angular look for smoother curves and four seats instead of two. Despite some obvious differences, DeLorean partnered with Italdesign, the same Volkswagen-owned design team that helped develop the look of the 1981 DMC-12, and its take on the electrified version ushers it into the future.

DeLorean plans on showing off the Alpha 5 to the public on its website tomorrow morning, but you can sign up to get a sneak peek at its images and specs right now. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the car in action, though, as DeLorean’s set to reveal the Alpha 5 in Pebble Beach on August 21st.