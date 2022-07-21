Dell’s XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is the first laptop certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Dell’s XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is the first laptop to be certified for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS version of Linux, Canonical announced. That means you can buy one starting in August with Ubuntu pre-installed, while current owners of the XPS 13 Plus model sold with Windows 11 can download and install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “and receive the same hardware-optimized experience.”

The Ubuntu certification means all components will “work as expected” and the LTS (long-term support) designation means it will be supported for at least 10 years with “Base Package” maintenance and security updates. It also includes specific software or drivers different from the default distribution where required, installed automatically in the optimal configuration, according to Canonical.

Ubuntu 22.04 brings a new version of the Gnome 42 Linux desktop environment offering boosted desktop performance with triple-buffering and enhanced power management settings. It also includes new workspace layouts, touchpad gestures and customization options, including a cross-desktop dark style.

Dell has been offering XPS 13 laptops with Linux for years now, starting with its Ubuntu-based “Project Sputnik” laptop also aimed at developers, with the latest model being the 10th generation. As we noted in our hands-on review (above), the XPS 13 Plus itself is a sharp-looking minimalist ultra-portable laptop with capacitive touch keys replacing the function row, up to a Intel Core i7-1280P CPU (six performance and eight efficient cores), and more. It’s launching in August starting at $1,289.