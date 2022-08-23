Deck13 action RPG Atlas Fallen announced at Gamescom

Lords of the Fallen and The Surge developer Deck13 Interactive revealed a new fantasy-action RPG on Tuesday at Gamescom Opening Night Live: Atlas Fallen. The new game, coming in 2023, will take players to a “semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats,” including giant monsters that emerge from vast sand dunes. Fortunately, as seen in the game’s debut cinematic trailer, Atlas Fallen’s heroes have super powers and “sand-infused weapons” to combat those threats.

Atlas Fallen’s debut trailer is mostly action-packed cinematics, but there’s a snippet of gameplay near the end. Players can be seen gliding gracefully across sand dunes on foot — no Sparrow needed — and using sand-powered abilities and shape-shifting weapons. The enemies that players will battle are more than just mere monsters — they’re gods. Deck13 and publisher Focus Entertainment promise customizable play styles and a co-operative (or solo) story campaign.

Atlas Fallen is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X sometime next year. Deck13’s Lords of the Fallen is also getting a sequel next year, but from a different developer, and under the name The Lords of the Fallen.