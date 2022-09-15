Deathloop arrives on Xbox Game Pass on September 20th

After a year of console exclusivity on the PS5, Deathloop will release on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass, on September 20th. The first-person shooter developed by Arkane Lyon was nominated for several game of the year awards after its release in September last year thanks to its captivating mix of action and stealth gameplay, retro sci-fi art style, and interesting time looping structure. Deathloop also released on PC in addition to PS5 last September.