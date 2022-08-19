‘Death Stranding’ is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23rd

You can play Hideo Kojima’s post-apocalyptic delivery simulator/action game Death Stranding with a PC Game Pass membership in a few days’ time. 505 Games first released the game for Windows in 2020, but soon you’ll also be able access it through the Microsoft subscription service at no additional cost. The developer says the version heading to the service will include the same features the Steam and Epic Games editions have. Those features include a high frame rate, ultrawide mode, photo mode, hard mode and cross over content from popular franchises like Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077.

The game will also have unlockable content you can get as you progress and complete more of the story. That said, the version coming to PC Game Pass is not the director’s cut that was released more recently, but the original one. Death Stranding was published by Sony Interactive for the PS4 back in 2019 and got the director’s cut treatment for the PS5 in 2021. When it comes to consoles, it’s still a PlayStation exclusive — you can’t play it on the Xbox with a Game Pass. But at least you can test it out for free on PC if you haven’t given it a shot yet.

Death Stranding will be available on the PC Game Pass starting on August 23rd. 505 Games also promises to reveal more details in a Community Q&A in the next few days.