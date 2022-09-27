Deadpool 3 will bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the MCU

Deadpool is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3, which got a teaser video on Tuesday. The video was released by Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds, and was more like a real-life tease than an actual trailer. But Reynolds reveals that Deadpool 3 is on the way, and more importantly that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the film. The film even got a release date: Sept. 6, 2024.

In the clip, Reynolds explains that they’ve been working on the film for a long time now, but that they’re fresh out of ideas on how to revive the mercenary for the MCU. But they do have one trick up their sleeve, Reynolds says, and that’s when Hugh Jackman walks by in the background. Reynolds quickly invites him back to his most famous role. The video then cuts to a Deadpool logo with the familiar three-claw slash right down the middle.

The Merc with a Mouth might be joining Disney’s big MCU tent, but don’t expect Ryan Reynolds’ character to get the Disney treatment. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in January 2021 that Reynolds was overseeing a script for an R-rated film, written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzy Molyneux-Loeglin (Bob’s Burgers). Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds’ Free Guy in 2021, is directing Deadpool 3.

Deadpool was one of the characters licensed to 20th Century Fox (along with The X-Men and The Fantastic Four) in a deal stretching back almost two decades. Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox meant those heroes and their super-teams could now join the cinematic universe Disney has administered since 2009.

Deadpool 3’s development apparently predates the Fox-Disney deal, which closed in early 2019. The first Deadpool premiered in 2016 and was followed by Deadpool 2 in 2018; both were critical and commercial successes. But in 2018, as Disney was finalizing its acquisition, Reynolds suggested that the deal had placed a third movie in jeopardy.

As for Jackman’s Wolverine, this return is at least a little surprising. While the actor has tried and failed to quit his most iconic character several times, 2017’s grizzled old-man-Wolverine movie Logan seemed to be the character’s final farewell. But it seems like Jackman just couldn’t say no to another spin with the adamantium claws, especially when it was Reynolds and Feige that were bringing the invitation.

Jackman and Reynolds previously squared off as Wolverine and Deadpool — albeit in a very different form — in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Surely, Deadpool himself will bring up that awkward encounter in his next film.

Disney has confirmed Reynolds’ announcement of Deadpool 3 and its release date to The Hamden Journal.