‘Dead Space’ remake arrives on January 27th, 2023

EA is releasing the remake of Dead Space on January 27th, 2023. Motive, the EA studio behind the game, made the announcement at the company’s Crafting the Tension Art Developer Livestream. The classic sci-fi horror survival game is being rebuilt from the ground up using EA’s Frostbite game engine and will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The original Dead Space was released back in 2008 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC. Motive is upgrading its visuals and made its audio crisper for a more immersive experience on modern consoles. The studio remade all the in-game props, tools and environments for more modern hardware and platforms, and it used “dynamic, volumetric lighting with atmospheric and environmental VFX rendered in full-HDR” to capture the creepy atmosphere of the game.

In Dead Space, you play as engineer Isaac Clarke who’s on a routine mission to fix the mining starship USG Ishimura. What he didn’t know was the the ship’s crew had been slaughtered and infected, transforming them into creatures known as Necromorphs. To find his girlfriend who worked as a medical officer onboard, he has to fight these monsters while also grappling with his growing psychosis.

In addition to announcing the remake’s release date, the Motive team has also given us a look at the development of the game in the livestream. You can see how they incorporated lighting changes and new elements in the video below: