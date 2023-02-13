Dead Island 2’s release date moved to April 21st

If you’ve been waiting for Dead Island 2, the zombie-fighting game that was first announced in 2014, got trapped in development hell, emerged again with a February 3rd release date in June, and then was delayed to April 28th, I have some good news: the game is actually going to come out a little bit sooner. Dead Island 2 has gone gold and will now be released a week earlier on April 21st , Deep Silver announced on Monday.

Dead Island 2 is set in a version of Los Angeles that’s been overrun with zombies, and it’s your job to take them out in variously gruesome ways. (You can see a few examples in this gameplay trailer.) But you won’t just be able to hunt for zombies with a controller or mouse and keyboard. Dead Island 2 will be the first to take advantage of Amazon’s new Alexa Game Control that lets you control the game with your voice. “Hey zombie” will catch a nearby zombie’s ear, for example, while “get me my ax” will let you, well, wield your ax. I’m interested in trying the voice controls, though I’m worried they’ll just feel like a gimmick.