‘Dead Island 2’ is delayed until April 28th, because of course it is

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Dead Island 2 will arrive later than expected. The zombie-smashing game with a trailer, gameplay video and a firm release date of February 3rd. As it turns out, that release date was actually malleable. Publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios have pushed Dead Island 2 back to April 28th.

“The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are,” on the game’s Twitter account reads. “The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. We’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch.”

Dead Island 2 was announced all the way back in 2014. The project has twice moved to a different studio, with Dambuster taking over in 2019, and it’s finally coming to fruition.

The sequel to 2011’s Dead Island will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and the Epic Games Store, and it will be the first game to use an . You’ll be able to find out some more details about the game during a showcase on December 6th. The livestream will be available on , and the .