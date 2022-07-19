Dead Cells gets a new 2022 roadmap

Dead Cells, the incredibly fun roguelike action game, has had an incredible amount of support. First released in Early Access in 2017, the game has received a steady stream of updates long after its full release date, enough that its developers eventually made it possible to play prior versions of the game. Five years of support is a long time for a game that does not have a live service attached to it, but despite rumors to the contrary, the Dead Cells train isn’t stopping anytime soon.

In a recent post on the Dead Cells Steam page, the developers at Motion Twin have released a new roadmap for 2022, laying out loose plans for updates through the end of the year. It’s a small list with three seasonal updates planned: This summer’s planned update (comprising extensive item rebalancing and the frying pan “panchaku” weapons) will be followed by a boss rush mode in the fall, and a still-secret update in the winter.

Image: Motion Twin

Motion Twin cautions that this roadmap is loose by design, as there are “no guarantees in game development,” while also talking up further plans for 2023 — which the studio says will be its “biggest year since our 1.0 launch.”

When was the last time you checked out Dead Cells? Odds are it’s a very different game right now.