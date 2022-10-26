Dead by Daylight leaks reveal Silent Hill-inspired outfit for Cheryl

Silent Hill 3 is a game packed full of chills, thrills, and a couple of silly surprises. Upon completing the game and typing the correct phrase into a typewriter, the player unlocks a magical girl outfit for protagonist Heather. Heather spins her magical wand and becomes the magical girl Princess Heart, and the player can then go through the Silent Hill 3 campaign with a cute outfit, cowboy boots, and a powerful peace beam that slays monsters.

While Silent Hill 3’s story came to a natural close, Heather lives on through the asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight. She’s known as Cheryl there — it’s a long story tied to secret identities and Silent Hill lore — but now she’ll be able to rock her Princess Heart threads.

A fan account dedicated to Dead by Daylight leaks shared on Twitter and Reddit that Cheryl’s Princess Heart game is coming to the game on Nov. 3. Feng Min, another Survivor, will also get her own Princess Heart outfit. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the costume comes with the Heather Beam, so you’ll be flat out of luck if you turn the corner and find yourself face-to-face with Pyramid Head or Freddy Krueger.

A recent Silent Hill showcase showed a host of new titles coming to the long-dormant franchise, including Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill f, and a remake of Silent Hill 2. It’s a while before we’ll be able to get to dig into these new games, but for now, Dead by Daylight offers one of the few ways to revisit the classic horror games. Soon, players will be able to add a bit of magical girl sparkle to the formula — although it might just make them more visible to the lethal Killers on the hunt.