Dead By Daylight devs remove Leatherface mask due to harassment

Behaviour Interactive, the developers behind the multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight, will be taking out in-game masks inspired by the 1974 horror film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre following community reports that the mask was being used for targeted racist harassment of players. “We will not tolerate hateful activity and will continue to take every step necessary to protect the community,” the developers said.

Leatherface — also known as The Cannibal — is character DLC for Dead by Daylight. The Leatherface character allowed players to dress up as the murderer from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre; like the mute antagonist of the original film, the DLC character wears the skin of the humans he murders. The character had different versions players could unlock, allowing them to wear the faces of the four original Survivors of the game by sacrificing each of them 25 times. One of these four original characters is a Black woman named Claudette Morel. Unfortunately, the Dead By Daylight developers learned that her version of the mask was getting used for racist, targeted harassment.

“These reports were disheartening to hear, and we absolutely condemn this behavior,” the developers said. “We are not comfortable having these masks in the game when they are used as a tool to spread hate.” As a result, the masks will be removed in the upcoming Mid-Chapter update to Dead By Daylight. Those who had The Cannibal DLC before the release of the Mid-Chapter update will get 6,000 Iridescent Shards to compensate for its removal.

Dead By Daylight was released by Behaviour Interactive in 2016, and it was one of Steam’s best-selling games in 2021. In 2022, the next chapter of the game will feature the Japanese psychological horror franchise Rinju, which is based on Koji Suzuki’s novel that spawned film adaptations like The Ring and The Ring Two.