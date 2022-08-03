Dead by Daylight dev reveals dungeon-raiding game Meet Your Maker

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has a new game in the works called Meet Your Maker. Planned to launch in 2023, Meet Your Maker is a first-person building-and-raiding game with an intriguing premise: Players have to create outposts full of traps and guards, then test themselves against other outposts.

Meet Your Maker seems to have a lot in common with both action and tower defense games. The game is set on on a dying Earth, with the player taking on the role of a Custodian, protecting pure genetic material (aka GenMat) so they can evolve the Chimera, a living experiment meant to protect the last of humanity. As such, the Custodian has to make their outpost tough to raid.

Each outpost can be customized with blocks, traps, and guards, and players can even set their guards’ patrol routes. Then, players will have to raid other Outposts created by other Custodians. Every match is different, and you’re testing yourself against another person’s defenses. This requires both quick thinking and reflexes, but also time to learn the features of an Outpost to discover how best to defeat its unique challenges.

Meet Your Maker is planned for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2023.