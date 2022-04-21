D&D Direct 2022: All the news from Dungeons & Dragons’ live event

D&D Direct 2022: All the news from Dungeons & Dragons’ live event



Wizards of the Coast holds its first D&D Direct, a digital presentation illuminating all things coming to Dungeons & Dragons in 2022 and beyond, on Thursday. The publisher of the original role-playing game promises exclusive reveals, not just about the core tabletop role-playing game, but media-wide: books, film and television, video games, and beyond.

If you can’t watch live, keep up with the latest news from D&D Direct 2022 in The Hamden Journal’s StoryStream below. You can also watch a replay of the event, via YouTube, when it concludes.

