DC Universe Infinite launches Ultra tier so you can read new comics sooner

DC’s adding a new Ultra tier to its Universe Infinite comic book subscription service that lets you digitally read comics just one month after they hit store shelves (via Gizmodo). The new tier launches on Monday at an introductory price of $99 / year, but this price only lasts until November 28th and DC doesn’t specify how much it will cost after that.

Currently, users have to wait six months after a new comic hits DC Universe Infinite. While the new tier could make the service more attractive to diehard comic book fans, it’s considerably more expensive than the $74.99 / year or $7.99 / month standard subscription option.

In addition to a shorter launch window, DC’s throwing in 5,000 exclusive titles from Vertigo, DC Black Label, and Collected Editions, bringing the total of available comics to over 32,000 for Ultra subscribers. Anyone upgrading to the new tier will also get a chance to receive one free physical comic book, starting with The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which features an exclusive cover designed by Ivan Reis.