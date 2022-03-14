DC kicked off a new epic by killing Wonder Woman’s mother

Trial of the Amazons is DC’s first crossover springing out of Wonder Woman since the 1990s, and it’s making up for lost time with the cliffhanger at the end of the first issue. Ready your scream emojis: Wonder Woman’s mother, former queen of the Amazons, Lady Hippolyta, has been [dramatic reverb] POISONED!

Now Themyscira’s new queen, Nubia, not only has to keep a peaceful lid on the simmering tensions between the three tribes of Amazon-dom — the philosophical Themyscirans, the warlike Bana-Mighdall, and the mysterious Esquecidas — and lead them through a three-way championship to see who is worth to guard the door to the underworld … she’s also got to solve Hippolyta’s murder at the same time!

Talk about at trial.

What else is happening in the pages of our favorite comics? We’ll tell you. Welcome to Monday Funnies, The Hamden Journal’s weekly list of the books that our comics editor enjoyed this past week. It’s part society pages of superhero lives, part reading recommendations, part “look at this cool art.” There may be some spoilers. There may not be enough context. But there will be great comics. (And if you missed the last edition, read this.)

Image: Joëlle Jones/DC Comics

The kick off to Trial of the Amazons is a collaboration from the teams behind Wonder Woman, Wonder Girl, and Nubia & the Amazons, so it’s also an opportunity to see Joëlle Jones draw Yara Flor and the Esquecidas again, which is not to be missed.

Image: Marc Guggenheim, David Messina/Marvel Comics

Speaking of shocking openers, Han Solo unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost dad to kick off the start of his new miniseries, Han Solo & Chewbacca.

Image: Jeff Lemire, Dustin Nguyen/Image Comics

Writer Jeff Lemire and artist Dustin Nguyen are two creators I’ll always check out, and the vibe of their new “feral children are vampires actually” is quite enjoyable.

Image: Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo/DC Comics

May words (including my own) have been spilled about how having a son expands the potential of Superman stories, but fewer about what it does, narratively, for Lois Lane. So I’d just like to say that I thoroughly enjoy a world where Lois Lane hears some yelling from her teenage son’s bedroom and just kicks in the door with crocs and a fully charged laser gun.

Image: Jamie McKelvie, Marika Cresta/Marvel Comics

Another thing I thoroughly enjoy: In the new Captain Carter series, the first thing that happens after she is freed from the ice is that Russia, the U.S., and the U.K. have a turf war over who gets to take her back to their country.

Image: Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, Jamal Campbell/DC Comics

After hitting shelves in 2019, the second arc of Naomi, one of the best superhero debuts of the last decade, is finally back with a new season with the original creative team, and that means new Jamal Campbell art! A double page spread that uses one huge panel to illustrate the emotional distance between three family members is the kind of thing artists usually only feel comfortable doing in the more relaxed page counts of a graphic novel, but not Jamal Campbell.