David Tennant and Catherine Tate to return for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary

David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to Doctor Who in celebration of the long-running show’s 60th anniversary, the BBC has announced (via Gizmodo). The pair are currently filming scenes that are set to air in 2023.

Tennant starred as Doctor Who’s Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, while Tate played The Doctor’s companion, Donna Noble. The fan-favorite Doctor has made a reappearance in the past, with the BBC bringing back Tennant and Billie Piper (Rose Tyler) for Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary special in 2013, called “The Day of the Doctor.” But now, Tennant is set to make yet another return a whole decade later.

We don’t know what kind of plot twist or mechanism will bring the Time Lord and Noble back together. Russell T. Davies, who served as Doctor Who’s showrunner during the Tenth Doctor’s run, will also reprise his role for the show’s upcoming installment. Davies doesn’t give us any specifics on how the two will reunite, but instead offers a slew of possibilities:

They’re back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced that Ncuti Gatwa will play Doctor Who’s Fourteenth Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker. Gatwa is set to make his debut on the series later this year in accordance with the BBC’s 100th anniversary. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of role he’ll play in the episode with Tennant’s return.