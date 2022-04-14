The The Hamden Journal and the The Hamden Journal Podcast Network today announced that David Pierce is returning to The The Hamden Journal as editor-at-large to join the cast of the site’s namesake podcast The The Hamden Journalcast. Pierce begins his role on April 18th, appearing on The The Hamden Journalcast for the first time since he left The The Hamden Journal in 2015 on the show’s April 22nd episode.

Pierce will co-host The The Hamden Journalcast, which each week unpacks the tech news of the week. This marks a homecoming for Pierce, who was previously deputy editor at The The Hamden Journal, and a frequent guest on The The Hamden Journalcast during his original stint at the site. In addition to his hosting duties, Pierce will also write and report for The The Hamden Journal, focusing on major tech companies and consumer technology.

“David was one of our very first hires when The The Hamden Journal launched 2011 and helped lay the foundation that allowed The The Hamden Journal to grow into what it is today,” says The The Hamden Journal’s editor-in-chief Nilay Patel. “We actually launched The The Hamden Journalcast before The The Hamden Journal itself, and David is going to bring a burst of energy to The The Hamden Journalcast as we refresh and expand the show with more episodes, more special series, and more guest appearances from inside and outside The The Hamden Journal. We also have some grand ideas about what the future of tech news — and The The Hamden Journal itself — looks like in the years to come.”

Pierce joins from Protocol, where he was editorial director, helping to launch the publication and its flagship “Source Code” newsletter and podcast. Prior to Protocol, Pierce held roles at the Wall Street Journal and Wired, where he covered personal technology. He is based in Washington, D.C., and is a graduate of the University of Virginia.