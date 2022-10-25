‘Dark Souls 2’ PC multiplayer servers are back online after a nine-month outage

players can once again team up and square off against each other on PC after reactivated the servers. The studio and publisher switched off the online components for all Dark Souls games on PC in order to tackle a security issue that allowed hijackers to take over players’ systems. Nine months later, From and Bandai Namco have restored online features for the DirectX 11 version of Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin. The company said it will reactivate the servers for the DirectX 9 version at a later date.

On the downside, don’t expect to play the online modes of the Dark Souls: Prepare to Die edition on PC again. “We have determined that we will not be able to support online services for the PC version of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition that was released in 2012, due to an aging system,” on the Dark Souls Twitter account, as spotted by , reads. “We apologize for the long wait and ask for your understanding in this matter.” That said, to bring back co-op and player-vs-player modes for 2018’s Dark Souls Remastered on PC, but there’s no timeline for that as yet.

As for , From and Bandai Namco restored the servers back in August. They originally aimed to revive online services for all the Dark Souls games by the time they released in February, but in their attempts to meet that deadline.