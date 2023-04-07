Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in new “New Jedi Order” Star Wars movie

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey (Skywalker) in a new Star Wars movie set after the events of Lucasfilm’s sequel trilogy. The new, post-Episode IX Star Wars movie will be set in an unexplored era called the New Jedi Order, and Rey will be tasked with rebuilding the all-but-extinct Jedi.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed the new Star Wars movie — one of three newly announced theatrical Star Wars projects — at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on Friday. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is helming the sequel to Rise of Skywalker, based on a script from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). Obaid-Chinoy was previously attached to direct a script from screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, but those two left the project earlier this year.

Details on Star Wars’ first New Jedi Order-era movie are scant; Lucasfilm did not announce a release date or any additional casting beyond Ridley.

