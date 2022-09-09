D23 2022: Disney and Pixar’s biggest movie trailers and news

On the first official day of D23 2022, Disney brought its A-game with several first looks, announcements, and clips for its upcoming animated and live-action movies. The panel, which was held on Friday, included presentations ranging from Disney’s slate of live-action remakes and sequels, to Pixar’s new movies, and even a brand new 2023 film from Disney Animation Studios.

To help you keep track of all the announcements and trailers, here’s a list of all the best stuff from the D23 presentation:

Hocus Pocus 2

This sequel was a long-time in the making, but the latest trailer brings back the series trio of witches for more trouble and magic ahead of the movie’s Sept. 30 release date on Disney Plus.

Disenchanted

Nearly 15 years after the release of the original movie, Giselle (Amy Adams), Disney’s live-action real-world princess, is back for a sequel with Disenchanted. The movie catches up with the Enchanted heroine, who now has a baby, but isn’t exactly living a fairy tale-life anymore, leading her to making an ill-fated wish. The trailer shows off some singing and dancing, as well as Maya Rudolph as the movie’s villain.

Peter Pan and Wendy

Disney revealed that its new Peter Pan movie, starring Jude Law as Captain Hook, is set to debut on Disney Plus sometime in 2023, and released a new poster to celebrate.

Mufasa: The Lion King

This Lion King prequel movie is coming from Barry Jenkins, the Academy Award nominated director of Moonlight. While that’s pretty exciting on its own, Disney didn’t release much new information to the public during D23, except that Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa for the prequel.

The Little Mermaid

Disney finally gave us our first look at Halle Bailey’s live-action Ariel in a brief teaser for The Little Mermaid, which includes a bit of the pop star’s rendition of “Part of Your World.”

Elemental

We got a few more details on Pixar’s upcoming movie Elemental, which will bring the elements to life as it follows a girl made of fire, named Ember, and a boy made of water, named Wade, who fall in love despite their differences and the impossibility of being together. The movie will star Leah Lewis as Ember and Mamoudou Athie as Wade and is set to come to theaters on June 16, 2023.

Elio

You’re invited on Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure… ELIO. Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for planet Earth. (1/2) #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/XlLmLZ7RP0 — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Pixar announced a brand new movie called Elio, which will follow a young outcast who suddenly becomes Earth’s intergalactic ambassador. America Ferrera will play Elio’s mother in the aliens-come-to-Earth comedy. Elio is set to arrive in Spring 2024.

Inside Out 2

Oh JOY! Amy Poehler is back to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 releases Summer 2024. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/YlLKCXYPJf — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Riley and her many complicated emotions are back for a sequel to one of Pixar’s most beloved movies of the last decade. Inside Out 2 picks Riley’s story back up in her teenage years and brings back Amy Poehler as Joy — but Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling may not return to the cast, according to some reports. Either way, the movie is directed by Kelsey Mann and will be released in Summer 2024.

Iwájú

Iwájú is a new collaborative movie between Disney Animation and pan-African animation studio Kugali that takes place in a fictional version of Lagos, Nigeria. The movie is set to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2023.

Strange World

Strange World is Disney Animation’s upcoming intergalactic adventure that follows a dysfunctional family as they attempt to explore hostile alien planets. The movie is heading to theaters later this year on Nov. 23.

Wish

Starring Ariana DeBose as Asha, directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes, and featuring all-new songs by Julia Michaels, Disney’s Wish releases in November 2023. (2/2) #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Jvzhu7tPHJ — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

A new movie from Disney Animation Studio, Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. The movie will feature new songs from Julia Michaels, as well as a new animation style for Disney that combines watercolor with CG animation. Wish is set to release in November 2023.