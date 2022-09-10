D23 2022: All the Star Wars and Lucasfilm trailers and news

The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century panel. Just the Lucasfilm section alone brought a ton of first looks and release date info for upcoming Star Wars shows (like Andor) and other LucasFilm projects, like the Willow series.

To help you keep track of all the announcements and trailers, here’s a list of all the best stuff from the Lucasfilm section of the D23 panel.

Andor

Andor comes out in just 11 days! The final trailer for the Rogue One prequel dives into the sketchy and shady dealings that Cassian Andor finds himself caught up in on behalf of the rebellion. Unfortunately, he does not touch Jabba the Hutt.

The Mandalorian season 3

The trailer for the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian dropped, and reunites Mando and Grogu. What more could we want?

Tales of the Jedi

An upcoming animated anthology, Tales of the Jedi debuts on Oct. 26 with three episodes. The show will have six shorts in total, each following Jedi from the prequel trilogy. Half the episodes will center on Count Dooku, and the other half on Ahsoka Tano.

The Bad Batch

The second season of The Bad Batch will get a two episode premiere on Jan. 4, 2023.

Ahsoka

Lucasfilm revealed a glimpse of fan favorite character Sabine, as played by Natasha Liu Bordozzo, in the upcoming live action Ahsoka show. This follows the exciting casting news earlier in this week that announced who will be playing Ezra in the show.

Willow

A sequel series to the 1988 movie of the same name, Willow stars Warwick Davis as the titular dwarf sorcerer. The second generation of heroes seeks Willow out for help on a rescue mission.