D23 2022: All the Marvel trailers and news

The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel panel. The Marvel section revealed some new trailers, casting news, and other details for upcoming movies and shows in the MCU.

Here are the most exciting trailers and announcements from Disney at the Marvel panel.

Werewolf by Night

Marvel’s doing something a little different, with a Halloween special streaming on Disney Plus on Oct. 7. Called Werewolf by Night, it appears this Halloween special features Man-Thing, and stars Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly.

Secret Invasion

The first Secret Invasion trailer was revealed during the panel — bringing Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury to the spotlight, as he deals with a sect of Skrulls invading Earth. Alongside Jackson and some other MCU actors like Cobie Smulders and Don Cheadle, the show will also star Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami…), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

Don Cheadle returns for Armor Wars

Secret Invasion will lead right into Armor Wars — which will feature Don Cheadle returning as Rhodey.

Villain, casting in Ironheart announced

Tech-savvy Ironheart — played by Dominique Thorne — will be facing off with magic-user The Hood — played by Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) — in the upcoming Ironheart series.

Ke Huy Quan joins Loki

The Everything, Everywhere All At Once star will join a new multiverse in the upcoming second season of Loki. The cast took a break from filming to appear on stage at D23.

Fantastic Four director confirmed

It’s official! Wandavision and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia director Matt Shakman is going to direct the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

An old MCU character returns as Captain America: New World Order’s villain

Tim Blake Nelson is returning as The Leader in Captain America: New World Order. The villain first appeared in the 2008 The Incredible Hulk, teasing his Gamma radiation-induced supreme intelligence. The fourth Captain America movie, directed by Julius Onah, takes place in a post-Avengers world. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has stepped up as Captain America. But what about the other half of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier duo? Fret not…

The main cast of Thunderbolts revealed

Photo: Marvel/Disney via Asad Ayaz

Looks like Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has joined the Thunderbolts, a team made up of fellow morally-grey and/or somewhat villainous characters including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Think of them as the Suicide Squad of the MCU, but without the cringey method acting.