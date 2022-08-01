Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer is a beautiful assault on the senses

Netflix unleashed a second trailer on Monday for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming sci-fi action anime from Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare) based on CD Projekt Red’s 2020 open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 and set in the world of Mike Pondsmith’s tabletop roleplaying game Cyberpunk.

The series follows David, a street kid trying to eke out a living in the body modification-obsessed metropolis of Night City. After crossing paths with Lucy, an elusive hacker, David chooses to pursue a life as an “edgerunner” — an outlaw mercenary-for-hire willing to go toe-to-toe with the city’s most notorious cyber-psychos and criminals in his quest to become a so-called legend.

Edited by Studio Trigger themselves, this new trailer gives viewers a dizzying amount of visual stimuli crammed in just under three minutes with shots of several supporting characters, multiple shootouts, the apparent “Corpo” antagonist of the series, as well as a few eye-catching scenes of David utilizing what appears to be the Kerenzikov effect— a cyberware ability from Cyberpunk 2077 that allows players to shoot and dodge enemy attacks as if they were slowing down time.

Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) is directing the series along with creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), with character designs by Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal) and an original score composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series).

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will premiere on Netflix in September.