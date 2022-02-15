Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update now available for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

Cyberpunk 2077’s long-awaited update optimizing the game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will be available today. Patch 1.5 is a major update that’s available on all platforms, with big changes to gameplay alongside next-gen improvements for the Xbox Series X / S and PS5.

The next-gen console improvements include ray tracing support, 4K resolution with dynamic scaling, faster loading times, and a variety of other visual and technical improvements. On the PS5, the update also includes support for the adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and even the speakers on the DualSense controller.

There will be performance modes and ray-tracing modes on both the Xbox Series X and PS5. Performance mode offers 60fps at 4K resolution, whereas ray-tracing mode is 30fps at 4K, with local ray-traced shadows. Xbox Series S will only have a performance mode offering 30fps at 1440p.

The patch is around 50GB for each platform, and if you’re playing on PS5 you’ll have to manually select the new PS5 version and reinstall the game fully to get the latest improvements. You may even need to move your game save manually too, as PS5 players are currently playing the PS4 version of the game.

There are a host of other changes in Cyberpunk 2077 that should improve the game for all players, too. CD Project Red has reworked the perk trees for Cyberpunk 2077, with changes like abilities to survive final blows and a working throwing knife. NPCs have also been improved to make them more effective in combat, with improved animations. There’s even big GTA-like changes for crowd behavior where NPCs can pull guns, fight with each other, or react to how you’re driving.

Speaking of vehicles, all bikes will now feature glowing wheels that you can activate, and there have been a lot of improvements to how you control vehicles to make breaking better, suspension more realistic, and even the ability to do burnouts.

The general economy in Cyberpunk 2077 has also been rebalanced, with more cash from missions and cheaper cars. New weapons will also be included as free DLC in this 1.5 patch, and they include new scopes and new muzzle brakes.

Other big improvements include the ability to change V’s appearance mid-game, with lots of new hair colors, lipstick options, and more. There are also four new places to rent as home bases, with the ability to easily redesign apartment themes. CDPR has also teased a bunch of secret additions that are part of this patch, which will likely please Cyberpunk 2077 fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in an infamously buggy state, and CDPR has released many post-launch hotfixes and patches to improve things. However, it’s been months since CDPR last released an update — the most recent one is September’s Patch 1.31 — so this new major update should come as welcome news. That said, if you’ve been waiting on the next-gen patch before buying the game, you might want to wait for others to test it out first, just in case it comes with some unexpected issues — the game doesn’t have the best reputation in that department.

CDPR is also working on a next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Like the Cyberpunk 2077 update, The Witcher 3’s was also supposed to debut in 2021, but it’s now scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.