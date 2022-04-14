Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion will launch in 2023

Publisher CD Projekt announced on a financial call Thursday that the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development and is set to release in 2023.

Along with announcing continued support for the game and the upcoming launch of a spin-off of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, the company stated that development work on the recently delayed next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the new untitled Witcher game will continue through 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched to a divided reception when the game released back in December 2020, with several reviews citing game-breaking glitches, bugs, and other problems impacting performance.

Developer CD Projekt Red has spent the past year releasing patches intended to correct these aforementioned issues, with little in the way of extensive new content save for additional purchasable apartments, weapons, and UI fixes. This new, currently untitled expansion represents the first full-scale content for Cyberpunk 2077 since the game’s release.

The Hamden Journal recently re-reviewed the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 following the release of the game’s 1.5 update. In the review, Cameron Kunzelman stated that Cyberpunk 2077 “is now a pretty good game,” with the basic ideas behind the game being “good enough to pass the time, but not enough to be truly great, or even a substantive look at the genre the game clings to.”