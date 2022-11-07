Cyberpunk 2077’s Edgerunners setting coming to Cyberpunk tabletop game

Cyberpunk 2077 owes its rich lore to R. Talsorian Games, the developer that created the Cyberpunk tabletop universe in the 1980s. When CD Projekt’s video game launched in 2020, Cyberpunk Red — the latest iteration of the tabletop role-playing game — launched just one month ahead of it. Now R. Talsorian is going back to the well, developing a new starter set for its revitalized TTRPG based entirely on the hit Netflix series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Mission Kit is a new boxed starter set for the Cyberpunk Red game engine. R. Talsorian said Monday in a news release that it will include “essential rules as well as lore about the Dark Future, Night City, Edgerunners team, and more.” No release date or pricing was announced.

What’s interesting here for tabletop fans is that the original Cyberpunk Red and the Cyberpunk Red: Jumpstart Kit — as well as all the published material that followed — takes place in the year 2045. The Edgerunners Mission Kit will therefore be fans first foray into the same kind of tech and fiction found in the video game.

“The Cyberpunk Edgerunners Mission Kit will guide fans of the series new to tabletop roleplaying through the process of telling their own stories in Night City,” R. Talsorian Games said in a news release. “At the same time, existing players of Cyberpunk RED will get their first glimpse into the cyberware, firepower, and netrunning skills of the 2077 era.”

Does that mean R. Talsorian is leaving the world of 2045 behind? Absolutely not, a company spokesperson tells The Hamden Journal. While a 2077-themed sourcebook is also in pipeline, the 2045 timeline will continue to be supported with additional content in the future.