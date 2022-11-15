‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ will be a paid DLC

Back in September, CD Projekt Redc (CDPR) announced that it’s going to release an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty that would add characters and a new location to the game. Now, the developer has confirmed that you’ll have to pay for the DLC when it drops and if you want to see what’s new in Night City. CDPR’s global PR director Radek Grabowski told GamesRadar+: “As for the expansion’s pricing — we have not revealed exact details yet, but it will be a paid one.” Grabowski also told the publication that the developer’s expansions are “traditionally cheaper than full-price games.” To note, Cyberpunk 2077 cost $60 when it launched.

Phantom Liberty will be a spy thriller and will involve espionage work for the New United States of America. It will star the game’s main protagonist V and Johnny Silverhand, the popular Cyberpunk 2077 character played by Keanu Reeves. When it first announced the DLC, CDPR said that it was only going to be released for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and PC. It will skip the PS4 and the Xbox One altogether, which perhaps isn’t surprising, considering the issues the developer faced upon the main game’s release.

If you’ll recall, the game’s launch was marred by bugs and glitches — some even prevented players from completing quests and moving forward. Its performance was especially poor on older-generation consoles, prompting the developer to issue a statement that promised to roll out fixes that would make the game playable. The issues were so bad, Sony Interactive Entertainment pulled the game from the PlayStation Store and offered refunds to anybody who asked for one. That said, Cyberpunk 2077 was able to get past its buggy launch, thanks to CDPR rolling out a stream of patches, as well as to the release of a Netflix anime. In October, the developer announced that it’s going to work on a sequel to the game codenamed “Orion,” which will “further develop the potential” of the sci-fi franchise.