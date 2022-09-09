Cyberpunk 2077 official modding tools make changing the game easier

CD Projekt is making modding a little more convenient for players of Cyberpunk 2077. Earlier this week, the developer released official mod tools, that allow users to more easily create new content for the game. The modding toolkit, called REDmod, is available on the game’s website for free.

CD Projekt bills the modding add-on as post-launch downloadable content; in addition to helping players build their own content, REDmod should make installing mods easier, too. Rather than installing or deleting mods directly from the game’s folders, players will be able to install, enable, or disable them through the REDmod launcher, as long as the mods are compatible with it.

While REDmod will make things more convenient for creators and players, that doesn’t mean Cyberpunk 2077 won’t support older mods. According to CD Projekt’s website, players can still install mods and run them through the Archive folder, but those mods won’t show up in the REDmod launcher — unless they’re updated to support it.

CD Projekt also makes it clear in its post that these tools are exclusively for fan use, and shouldn’t be turned into anything commercial, meaning that modders shouldn’t be selling their REDmod creations. The company also reminds players that they’re still bound by the game’s license agreement, which means that mods have to avoid offensive and illegal content.

Cyberpunk 2077’s official and easy-to-access mod support comes almost two full years after the game’s initial release, and several months after its launch on current-generation consoles. Cyberpunk 2077’s next batch of post-release content is set to arrive sometime in 2023 with the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is set to be the game’s only expansion pack.