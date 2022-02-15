Cyberpunk 2077’s next-generation console update — that is, versions of the game optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — will arrive with patch 1.5 for the open-world first-person action-RPG, developer CD Projekt Red announced during a livestream Tuesday. The studio released first gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 running on Sony and Microsoft’s current-gen consoles, and promised gameplay updates and new DLC are coming to all versions of the game.

Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 will bring ray tracing, 4K resolution (with dynamic scaling), faster loading times, and “a variety of other visual and technical improvements” for PS5 and Xbox Series X, CD Projekt said. The PS5 version adds support for the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features.

You can check out the PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 above, and a similar video for the Xbox Series X version below. Both videos run just shy of 32 minutes.

Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 will also bring a reworked perk tree, improvements to AI, changes to crowds and traffic, and improvements to the game’s driving model, CD Projekt Red developers said during a livestream on Twitch.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched Dec. 10, 2020, but in an infamously buggy state. The situation was dire enough that Sony ended up removing the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 entirely from the PlayStation Store but added the game back to its platform six months later.

CD Projekt Red has since released more than 10 patches for Cyberpunk 2077, which squash many of the game’s bugs. The developer originally promised that “multiple updates and improvements,” including the free DLC and next-gen console update would arrive in 2021. Patch 1.3 was released in August with some of that free DLC, in the form of quest options, animations, and additional cosmetic items.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

