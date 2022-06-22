Cyberpunk 2077 board game brings the sci-fi action RPG to tabletop

Tabletop game maker CMON, the makers of Zombicide: Undead or Alive and Masters of the Universe: The Board Game – Clash for Eternia, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for its next project: a tabletop roleplaying game set in the universe of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 and Mike Pondsmith’s dystopian tabletop RPG Cyberpunk.

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is a competitive board game in which up to four players take on the role of one of the game’s four street gangs — the Tyger Claws, the Valentinos, the Maelstrom, and the Voodoo Boys — as they vie for dominance over the criminal underworld of Night City.

To accomplish this, players will be able to hire Edgerunners (i.e., noteworthy characters from Cyberpunk 2077 like Jackie Welles, Johnny Silverhand, and Judy Álvarez) to support their gang units as they secure territories, perform nethacks to secure information, amass street cred, and dominate their opponents.

CMON has a long history with crowdfunding, and with Kickstarter in particular. Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is the company’s 51st campaign on that platform, and when it’s over it will have raised more than $240,000 from over 3,000 backers — easily surpassing its $100,000 crowdfunding goal.

The sole pledge tier for Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is priced at $110, essentially amounting to a pre-order of the game with Kickstarter-exclusive bonuses in the form of additional Edgerunner figurines of characters such as V, Emmerick Bronson, and Evelyn Parker. Orders of the game are estimated to ship in July 2023.