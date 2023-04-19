Cult of the Lamb is getting a free update

Image: Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb was one of my favorite games of 2022. When I spoke to the developers, they said they had all kinds of new content in the works, and that day has finally arrived. Revealed during today’s Nintendo Indie World event, Cult of the Lamb’s Relics of the Old Faith update adds tons more godly activities with which you can enrich the spiritual lives of your followers.

In Relics of the Old Faith, the four bishops have new forms and abilities and stand guard over remixed versions of their dungeons. There are new weapons and spells to mix and match and a new quest to complete once you’ve finished the game. But more exciting than that, your lamb will now have new followers to save from blasphemy and new buildings to construct to keep…

