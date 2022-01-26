Crytek confirms a new Crysis game is in development

It’s been almost 15 years since the original Crysis brought even the most powerful PCs to their knees, and close to a decade since the last brand new installment in the franchise. And while there’s no planned release date just yet, today Crytek confirmed that Crysis 4 is currently in development.

In a new , Crytek CEO Avni Yerli says that while Crysis 4 is still “in the early stages of development,” the studio wanted to alert fans early about the next title in the franchise as the team works to create a “truly next-gen shooter.” Unfortunately, there’s no info yet regarding a development roadmap or even a projected release year, though Yerli says the studio will release more details“when we can.”

Alongside the blog, Crytek also featuring some apocalyptic imagery and a tagline that says “Join the journey. Become the hero.” However, as it’s too early for the trailer to show much in the way of gameplay or story, it’s difficult to say if Crysis 4 will pick up after the events of the original Crysis trilogy, or if the new game will go in a different direction.

But perhaps the bigger question about Crysis 4 is if Crytek will put the same focus on delivering super high-quality graphics. Despite a successful trio of previous games, the Crysis series is often best remembered as being more of a torture test for high-end PCs than for any of its gameplay or story beats. For a number of years after its release, the original Crysis was routinely used as a benchmark to test the performance of new CPUs and GPUs, with Crytek even releasing a featuring support for ray tracing, HDR, and 8K resolutions.

So while it might tempting to start dreaming up a system that might be able to play Crysis 4 at max settings, with the and no firm release date in sight, it’s probably best to hold off for now.