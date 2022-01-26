Crysis 4 announced by Crytek: “a truly next-gen shooter”

Crysis 4 is coming, developer Crytek announced Wednesday. The next game in the sci-fi first-person shooter franchise is “in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet,” said Avni Yerli, CEO of Crytek.

Crytek released a brief teaser trailer alongside its announcement, which does not feature gameplay. The Frankfurt, Germany-based game developer called the next Crysis “a truly next-gen shooter,” and it sounds like Crytek will directly involve its player base in the direction of Crysis 4.

“Crytek has a proud history of working with our community to develop the games you want to play,” Yerli said. “Crysis is incredibly important to so many people — it’s beloved by gamers everywhere, and some of those working in the industry today are doing so because of the original game — so we want to make sure the next instalment in the franchise lives up to all of your expectations. Make sure to join our socials and get involved!”

Like Blizzard Entertainment’s low-key announcement on Tuesday of its all-new project, a survival game, Crysis 4’s reveal is also a call for new talent. Crytek says it’s hiring and looking for “people who will truly shape the future of the franchise.”

The Crysis franchise will celebrate its 15th anniversary later this year. The first game in the series was released in November 2007 on Windows PC, followed by Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 in 2011 and 2013, respectively. Crytek released a remastered version of the original Crysis in 2020, and remastered the trilogy last year.