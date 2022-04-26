Crysis 4 and Hunt: Showdown developer Crytek makes remote work permanent

Crytek, developer of the Crysis series of first-person shooters and the hardcore multiplayer shooter Hunt: Showdown, announced on Tuesday that the company has made its pandemic-era remote work option permanent.

A press release from the developer noted that development on both Hunt: Showdown and the forthcoming Crysis 4 has remained “on track” and “kept pace with pre-pandemic game productions.” As a result, the studio says it has made the remote work option permanent for current and future employees both full and part-time.

However, the developer is not going fully remote. Crytek maintains offices in its Frankfurt, Germany headquarters and in Istanbul, Turkey, which employees will also be able to work from.

Staff currently working from home represent 80% of Crytek’s workforce, with remote working already supported in the USA, India, Brazil, China, the Philippines, and across Europe. Employees and candidates whose role qualifies for the work from home option may live wherever they wish in the world, as long as they have a reliable internet connection. Those who prefer the benefits of working from an office on a full-time or part-time basis can work from Crytek’s headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, or its studio in Istanbul, Turkey.

The company joins the growing ranks of major development studios embracing remote work, most notably Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2.