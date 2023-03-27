Crypto giant Binance sued by the CFTC for breaking US trading laws

Coinbase, for instance, is now facing enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission — though it’s unclear exactly how broad that action is. Also, the SEC has sued Justin Sun (and an assortment of celebrities) for selling unregistered securities. Oh, and Terra / Luna villain Do Kwon maybe just got arrested.

What I mean to say is, for a while, it seemed like US financial authorities were taking a laissez-faire approach to fintech. But then the good times stopped rolling.