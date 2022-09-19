Crunchyroll’s latest Chainsaw Man trailer shows Devil Hunters in action

Chainsaw Man — the beloved and popular shonen manga — is finally becoming an anime. The series will debut on Crunchyroll on Oct. 11, with studio MAPPA revealing a new trailer on Monday. Fans have been waiting for the Chainsaw Man anime for years, with the first trailer going out in June of last year.

The trailer sets up the series’ story, which follows main character Denji and others who end up working for the Public Safety Devil Hunters. Devils have infested the alternate timeline world, and it’s up to government employees to send them back to hell.

Of course the show isn’t called “Chainsaw Man” for nothing. Denji makes friends with a dog (who is actually both a devil and a chainsaw) named Pochita. After Denji is killed, the devil-dog merges with him, turning the hero into a “Hybrid” and granting him the ability to spawn chainsaws all over his body. He also has a sweet mecha-looking head with sharp teeth and a forehead chainsaw, which he uses to slice up massive demons.

The first part of the Chainsaw Man manga debuted in December of 2018 and ran for two years in Shonen Jump. Part two premiered earlier this year, in July, and is currently still running.

Studio MAPPA is best known for Attack on Titan: The Final season, Yuri!!! On Ice, and Jujutsu Kaisen. It will shepherd the gory and beautiful Chainsaw Man through its anime run.