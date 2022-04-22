Crunchyroll unveils new English dub clip of the penultimate episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Ahead of the premiere of the English dub version of the penultimate episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Crunchyroll has released a short preview clip of the episode ahead of its premiere this Sunday, April 24 at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

The clip, which is short on words but heavy on action, features Mikasa cutting a swath of carnage through a slew of Yeagerist sympathizers while nimbly dodging attacks using her 3D Maneuver Gear. Trina Nishimura, who voice Mikasa, doesn’t have much in the way of audible lines, snarling and shouting as she slashes, leaps, and side-kicks her way to victory amid a shower of human viscera.

The English dub of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, which premiered in February, is set to conclude Sunday, May 1 with the episode 87 of the series, “The Dawn of Humanity.” Following the conclusion of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 in April, MAPPA released a trailer announcing that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 was currently in production and set to premiere sometime in the future.