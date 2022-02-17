Crunchyroll is now on Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch has been an absolute boon for indie games and ports of incredible Wii U titles no one knew existed, it’s weirdly lagged behind its console brethren in streaming apps. There is nary a Netflix app to be found, and Switch owners with more esoteric tastes like Formula 1, or whatever Tubi is, are pretty much out of luck.

Anime fans, however, are about to have it pretty good now that Crunchyroll, the premier anime streaming service named after food, has finally come to Nintendo Switch.

Crunchyroll divides its service up into four tiers. The first is free, where users can stream an ad-supported selection of popular episodes with an account. Then there’s Crunchyroll Premium, which gives subscribers ad-free access to the complete Crunchyroll library and various other benefits in three other tiers: Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan. For the Switch app, subscribers at the Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscription tiers will also be able to download episodes for offline viewing, much like on the Crunchyroll mobile app.

The Crunchyroll app is available as a free download on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Premium subscriptions begin at $7.99/month.