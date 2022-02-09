Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022: Attack on Titan and full list of winners

Crunchyroll has announced the winners of its sixth annual Anime Awards, which honor the anime’s best shows, voice actors, animators, and creators of the past year.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 took home the prize for Anime of the Year this time around and secured four wins in total, including Best Antagonist, for Eren Jaeger, Best Opening Sequence, and Best Japanese Voice Acting Performance.

Shonen anime were particularly dominant this year with Jujutsu Kaisen winning six awards, including Best Action; Best Girl, for Nobara Kugisaki; Best Fight Scene; Best Character Design; Best German Voice Acting Performance; and Best Portuguese Voice Acting Performance.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train Arc movie earned eight wins, including Best Animation, Best Score, Best Ending Sequence, Best Film, and several different performance awards for various regions.

As for some of the other categories, Komi Can’t Communicate won Best Comedy; To Your Eternity won Best Drama; and Horimiya earned the Best Romance award. Bojji from Ranking of Kings earned Crunchyroll’s Best Boy award, the show’s only prize this year.

Here’s a complete look at all of Crunchyroll’s Anime Award winners this year: