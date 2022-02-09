Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022: Attack on Titan and full list of winners

Crunchyroll has announced the winners of its sixth annual Anime Awards, which honor the anime’s best shows, voice actors, animators, and creators of the past year.
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 took home the prize for Anime of the Year this time around and secured four wins in total, including Best Antagonist, for Eren Jaeger, Best Opening Sequence, and Best Japanese Voice Acting Performance.
Shonen anime were particularly dominant this year with Jujutsu Kaisen winning six awards, including Best Action; Best Girl, for Nobara Kugisaki; Best Fight Scene; Best Character Design; Best German Voice Acting Performance; and Best Portuguese Voice Acting Performance.
Meanwhile, Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train Arc movie earned eight wins, including Best Animation, Best Score, Best Ending Sequence, Best Film, and several different performance awards for various regions.
As for some of the other categories, Komi Can’t Communicate won Best Comedy; To Your Eternity won Best Drama; and Horimiya earned the Best Romance award. Bojji from Ranking of Kings earned Crunchyroll’s Best Boy award, the show’s only prize this year.
Here’s a complete look at all of Crunchyroll’s Anime Award winners this year:
- Anime of the Year – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Best Boy – Bojji – Ranking of Kings
- Best Girl – Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Best Protagonist – Odokawa – ODDTAXI
- Best Antagonist – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Best Fight Scene – Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo VS Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Best Director – Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI
- Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Best Character Design – Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Best Score – Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Best Opening Sequence (OP) – Boku no sensou by Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1. Storyboard and Direction: Yuichiro Hayashi
- Best Ending Sequence (ED) – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Best Action – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Best Comedy – Komi Can’t Communicate
- Best Drama – To Your Eternity
- Best Fantasy – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2
- Best Romance – Horimiya
- Best Film – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train
- Best VA Performance (Japanese) – Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1
- Best VA Performance (English) – David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” – SK8 The Infinity
- Best VA Performance – (German) – René Dawn-Claude – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Best VA Performance – (French) – Enzo Ratsito – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Best VA Performance – (Portuguese) – Léo Rabelo – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)
- Best VA Performance – (Castilian) – Marcel Navarro – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train
- Best VA Performance – (Spanish) – Irwin Daayán – Rengoku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Best VA Performance – (Russian) – Islam Gandzhaev (Ислам Ганджаев) – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train