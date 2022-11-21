Crucial’s 1TB MX500 drive drops to a new low of $68 for Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

The holiday shopping period is a great time to stock up on what might be some less-than-exciting gadgets like storage drives to keep your machines running smoothly. We typically see some of the best storage deals of the year around this time, and the brand Crucial has kicked off Black Friday early this year by discounting a number of its internal and external drives. A long-time favorite, the MX500, is on sale for only $68 for the 1TB version. That’s 32 percent off and the lowest price we’ve seen, by far.

If you have an aging computer that could benefit from extra storage, the MX500 is a good option. It has a 2.5-inch design that should fit most laptops and desktops, and it supports read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 510MB/s. Along with AES 256-bit hardware encryption, it also has integrated power loss immunity, which should save your work if your power gets cut unexpectedly. We also appreciate that the MX500 comes in a number of capacity options. The 1TB is arguably best for most people, but you can get it as low as 250GB or as high as 4TB — and all configurations are discounted right now.

Also included in this sale are Crucial P3 and P5 Plus internal drives. The latter earned a spot on our list of favorite drives for the PS5 as a solid budget option. It’s on sale for $94, which is a new record low, but just keep in mind that you’ll need to provide your own heatsink if you intend to use it with Sony’s console.

As for portable drives, but the X6 and the X8 have been discounted to $122 and $140, respectively, for their 1TB models. Their designs are slightly different, with the X6 being more square-shaped and the X8 leaning rectangular, but the bigger difference comes in their max speeds. The X6 can hit up to 800MB/s in read speeds, while you’ll get up to 1,050MB/s on the X8. Both of them are designed to work across a bunch of different platforms, including Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iPad, Android and others, and they both have decent durability with drop, shock and vibration protection.

