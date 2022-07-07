Critically acclaimed card game ‘Inscryption’ is coming to PS4 and PS5

Inscryption, one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2021, is coming to and . So far, it’s only been available on Windows, macOS and Linux but publisher Devolver Digital is bringing it to consoles.

At its core, Inscryption is a card game that’s dripping with horror. You’ll sacrifice certain animal-based cards to play more powerful ones against your opponent. There’s so much more to it than that, though this is definitely one of those games where the less you know about it going in, the better. It’s not too much of a spoiler to say things get pretty strange. Inscryption will absolutely mess with your expectations.

The roguelike deckbuilder scooped up game of the year honors from a few publications and it received some Game Awards nominations. Inscryption has been a hit with players too. It sold in less than three months.

Developer Daniel Mullins is adding some extra features to the PlayStation versions, particularly for the PS5’s DualSense controller. There’ll be haptic feedback and you’ll hear audio from your companion, a talking stoat card, through your controller’s speaker. Mullins also promises to bring atmospheric lighting to the controller through the light bar. There’s for PS4 and PS5 as yet, but here’s hoping it’s not too far away.