Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina trailer gives fantasy tropes the finger

Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina is headed to Amazon’s Prime Video service on Jan. 28 (well ahead of its original release date). A new trailer released on Wednesday highlights the ensemble cast, epic battles, and some off color humor.

The Dungeons & Dragons actual play troupe started off on Twitch and YouTube, only to parlay its momentum into a successful crowdfunding campaign for an adult animated series. After pulling in more than $11 million on Kickstarter, the project was picked up by Amazon for two seasons. Animation is being handled by Titmouse, with plenty of input from cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers).

According to Amazon, the first season will consist of 12 episodes released over four weeks, with three episodes premiering every week.

