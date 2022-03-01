Critical Role’s seventh anniversary brings the show back to theatres

The Critical Role tabletop cast will be celebrating its seven-year anniversary by taking a session of their campaign to the big screen. The actual play troupe will play through a session from the current, third campaign and the livestream will be broadcast across 55 theatres in the United States and three in Brazil.

The group is made up of a cast of talented actors and led by Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer. The group includes Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, and Travis Willingham. The current campaign follows the Bell’s Hells, an adventuring party travelling across the continent of Marquet.

Tickets start at $25, with select Cinematic theatres offering a $40 ticket that includes a t-shirt. There will also be a series of online events to celebrate Critical Role and include creations from the series’ fans, affectionally called Critters. The show has rapidly grown in popularity since its launch, and there’s a wealth of original lore that has been built up over the history of Critical Role. The group has completed two campaigns so far; the first campaign starred an adventuring group called Vox Machina. Their story has been adapted into Amazon original animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.