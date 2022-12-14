Critical Role’s Matt Mercer joins Baldur’s Gate 3 cast as Minsc

Larian Studios brought a new update to Baldur’s Gate 3 on Wednesday, letting players of the early access role-playing game try on a new class: the Paladin. During a “Panel from Hell” livestream on Wednesday, Larian also confirmed some extra star power for the game, with Critical Role DM and veteran voice actor Matthew Mercer joining the cast.

Mercer, who gaming fans will recognize from his prominent roles in Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, Death Stranding, and (of course) actual play series Critical Role, will play Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3. (Voice actor Jim Cummings portrayed Minsc in previous Baldur’s Gate games.)

Larian and Mercer announced the actor’s involvement — with a taste of his Minsc — in a video published to Twitter on Wednesday.

We’ve been getting loads of questions about who we’ve cast in the critical role of Minsc… … and we took that literally.

Please welcome VO and DM extraordinaire @matthewmercer as the voice of Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3! pic.twitter.com/nkwMfXUUCD — Larian Studios is making sweet music (@larianstudios) December 14, 2022

Elsewhere in Baldur’s Gate 3 news, Patch 9 for the game brings the aforementioned Paladin class, the holy warrior archetype that includes two subclasses (Oath of Devotion and Oath of the Ancients), and an off-menu “hidden subclass” called the Oathbreaker.

“Paladins who stray from their sacred oaths become Oathbreakers, which comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages,” Larian said in a news release. “Embrace your newfound powers for good or ill, or start down the path of redemption.”

Artwork of the Oathbreaker Paladin affirms that the hidden subclass has not been going to Sunday mass lately.

Image: Larian Studios

Patch 9 also lets players reach level 5, a significant power boost for all classes that unlocks new spellcasting abilities, including Fireball, Counterspell, and Animate Dead. The update also brings with it a revamped reactions system for combat encounters and the ability to, well, fly. Using the fly spell, of course.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is aiming for an August 2023 release on Windows PC. The role-playing game has been available in early access since October 2020.