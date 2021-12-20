Critical Role animated series will premiere earlier than expected

The Legend of Vox Machina, the Critical Role animated series, will premiere one week earlier than expected on Jan. 28, 2022. The series had previously been set for a Feb. 4 release date on Amazon’s Prime Video. The announcement is accompanied by a new clip from the series, which is embedded above.

The Legend of Vox Machina cartoon began life as a crowdfunding campaign, raising more than $11 million on Kickstarter in 2019. The Critical Role troupe — voice actors Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Tavis Willingham — are all starring in the animated series. They’re also listed as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse). A second season is also in the works and destined for Prime Video.

Critical Role has a number of other items in the pipeline for fans. In addition to being just a few months into the launch of Campaign 3, a newly revised campaign book is on the way. Tal Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn is a self-published title and comes out on Jan. 18. There’s also an officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons book, published by Wizards of the Coast, titled Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep. It will be available online and in stores on March 15, 2022.