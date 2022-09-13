Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion launch date announced

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’s launch date is Dec. 13, Square Enix announced on Tuesday. The high-definition remaster of 2007’s Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The game was first announced in June during the 25th anniversary celebration of Final Fantasy 7. In July, producer Yoshinori Kitase said in an interview that developers decided to remake Crisis Core while they were working on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which had three versions that launched in 2020 and 2021. Kitase said fans should consider Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion as part of the larger FF7 Remake efforts.

In addition to a new English-language voice cast, Reunion will also get updates to its combat systems that make it more approachable for Final Fantasy 7 Remake players.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 follows the story of Zack Fair, a happy-go-lucky Shinra Soldier who dreams of making First Class. While Final Fantasy 7 players know what ultimately happens to Zack and how his story impacts Cloud’s character, Crisis Core provides further context about the Shrina Electric Power Company, Sephiroth, Aerith, the Buster Sword, and other world-building details in FF7.