Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 is getting an HD remaster

The wait is finally over, a version of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 will be legally playable on modern platforms. The game is getting a new look under the name Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Square Enix announced Thursday during its Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary livestream.

The remaster will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in the winter. The graphics have gotten a massive overhaul, while keeping core gameplay elements, like the slot machine DMW system.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 follows the story of Zack Fair, a happy-go-lucky Shinra Soldier who dreams of making First Class. While Final Fantasy 7 players know what ultimately happens to Zack and how his story impacts Cloud’s character, Crisis Core provides further context about the Shrina Electric Power Company, Sephiroth, Aerith, the Buster Sword, and other world-building details in FF7.

Crisis Core is one of the many parts of the Compilation of Final Fantasy 7, media created to expand the game’s world and story. As with the rest of the titles in the compilation, the story will also be playable in the mobile game Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis.

Previously the game was only available to play on PlayStation Portable, making the prequel inaccessible to most new Final Fantasy 7 fans. With Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s story changes, it’s a no-brainer that Square Enix wants players to know more about the other characters, like Zack Fair or Genesis Rhapsodos. Though Zack is in the original Final Fantasy 7, his fleshed out story in Crisis Core will definitely provide necessary context to some of the new storylines in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.