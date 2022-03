The DIY ethos can be applied to just about anything. Doing it yourself could mean creating the perfect tool for designing more personal video games, or communing with nature to make strange new music. Or maybe it means handcrafting a terrifyingly realistic doll that looks like a vampire baby. This collection of stories seeks to explore the myriad ways that people are using that DIY mentality to make the world a little more interesting — and a lot weirder.