Crash Team Rumble announced for PlayStation, Xbox at The Game Awards 2022

Crash Bandicoot’s next game takes things in a new direction. Rather than a traditional Crash 3D platformer, developer Toys for Bob’s next game in the 26-year-old franchise is a team-based, four-on-four action game called Crash Team Rumble. The console game’s debut trailer was revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday.

Crash Team Rumble will see players fighting for Wumpa fruit as Crash, Coco, Tawn, Dingodile, Dr. Cortex, and others, leaping through colorful environments and beating up opponents. Each character looks to have their own special abilities, and players will have to avoid environmental hazards on the game’s maps.

Activision and Toys for Bob will release Crash Team Rumble on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2023.

Toys for Bob’s most recent Crash game, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, was released in 2020. In our review of the game, we said Crash Bandicoot 4 was a great looking game that felt hopelessly out of date.